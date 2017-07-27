GetBack gets UOKiK approval for EGB takeover

July 27, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector GetBack received the Polish antitrust watchdog UOKiK approval to takeover EGB Investments from Atlus TFI. GetBack bought EGB back in May, acquiring 99.4 percent of its shares for PLN 207.6 million. EGB Investments conducts debt collection activities, assisting banks, financial institutions, corporations and other businesses in managing receivables….

