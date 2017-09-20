GetBack H1 profit soars

September 20, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector GetBack recorded PLN 111.62 million net profit in H1, up by 50.5 percent y/y. EBIT stood at PLN 156 million, a 74.6 percent y/y growth. Revenues amounted to PLN 337.59 million, up by an impressive 111 percent y/y. “We consider that the first half of 2017 was another good time for the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts