GetBack H1 profit soars

WSE-listed debt collector GetBack recorded PLN 111.62 million net profit in H1, up by 50.5 percent y/y. EBIT stood at PLN 156 million, a 74.6 percent y/y growth. Revenues amounted to PLN 337.59 million, up by an impressive 111 percent y/y. “We consider that the first half of 2017 was another good time for the…
