GetBack mulls IPO

Debt collector GetBack’s management will seek general assembly’s approval to launch IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the company said in a market filing. “As of today, the details of the potential offer, including its date have not been decided upon.” GetBack engages in the recovery of liabilities acquired from third parties, commissioned debt collection…
Related Posts
-
GetBack profit up by 87% y/y in Q1...June 13, 2016
-
Idea Bank signs deal to sell GetBack for...March 16, 2016
-
GetBack net profit at PLN 120 mln in 201...March 8, 2016
-
Getin begin talks to sell GetBack...December 18, 2015