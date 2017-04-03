GetBack net profit up by 66.5% y/y

WSE-bound debt collector GetBack had a PLN 200.3 million net profit last year, up by 66.5 percent y/y. Its revenues grew by 104.5 percent to PLN 422.7 million, company said in a market filing. The value of GetBack’s receivables portfolio stood at PLN 19.4 billion at the end-2016, up 39 percent y/y. GetBack, owned by…
Related Posts
-
GetBack mulls IPOMarch 1, 2017
-
GetBack profit up by 87% y/y in Q1...June 13, 2016
-
Idea Bank signs deal to sell GetBack for...March 16, 2016
-
GetBack net profit at PLN 120 mln in 201...March 8, 2016