GetBack to acquire PLN 600 mln debt portfolio

Debt collection firm GetBack has won a tender for a debt portfolio with a nominal value of PLN 600 million, the company informed in a press release. The firm’s CEO said that for the entire 2017, the firm expects to acquire a total of PLN 2 billion worth of debt. Over the first three quarters…
