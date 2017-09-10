Getin Noble Bank with PLN 67.7 mln Q2 net loss

September 10, 2017 Poland AM

Getin Noble Bank had a PLN 67.71 million net loss in Q2, compared to PLN 1.13 million profit the year before. Income from interest grew to PLN 327.46 million vs. PLN 326.03 million in Q1 2016, while fee income increased by 66.8 percent y/y to PLN 40.76 million. Bank’s assets at end-Q2 amounted to PLN…

