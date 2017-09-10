Getin Noble Bank with PLN 67.7 mln Q2 net loss

Getin Noble Bank had a PLN 67.71 million net loss in Q2, compared to PLN 1.13 million profit the year before. Income from interest grew to PLN 327.46 million vs. PLN 326.03 million in Q1 2016, while fee income increased by 66.8 percent y/y to PLN 40.76 million. Bank’s assets at end-Q2 amounted to PLN…
Related Posts
-
KNF approves Getin Noble Bank’ recovery ...August 30, 2017
-
Getin Noble Bank to issue PLN 500 mln bo...July 16, 2017
-
Three banks under UOKiK scrutiny over FX...July 10, 2017
-
Getin Noble Bank to sell PLN 750 mln sub...July 5, 2017