Getin Noble Bank with PLN 96.5 mln Q1 loss. Regaining profitability ‘very difficult’ – CEO

Getin Noble Bank had a PLN 96.5 million attributable net loss in Q1, compared to PLN 18.27 million loss the year before. Income from interest grew to PLN 328.81 million vs. PLN 323.03 million in Q1 2016, while fee income increased by 7.4 percent y/y to PLN 39.02 million. Bank’s assets at end-Q1 amounted to…
