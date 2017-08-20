Ghelamco Poland joins prestigious CTBUH organization

Image: Ghelamco Poland

Developer Ghelamco Poland has officially joined The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), an international group of professionals involved in the construction of skyscrapers. The company is the first Polish member of the prestigious organization. According to Jeroen van der Toolen, the managing director of Ghelamco in CEE, the developer is now one of the European leaders when it comes to the construction of high-rise buildings. He pointed out that the company has built the Warsaw Spire complex in Warsaw, which includes the tallest office building in Poland, and is now developing The Warsaw HUB complex of three towers in the Polish capital. “And it’s not our last word as we are planning other spectacular skyscrapers to be delivered in line with top global standards,” van der Toolen said.

The CTBUH was established in 1969 in the US and is headquartered in Chicago. It popularizes (through publications, research and conferences) the latest knowledge about skyscrapers and the sustainable development of cities, and has developed the international standards of measuring tall buildings.