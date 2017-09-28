Ghelamco sells part of Warsaw Spire complex for €100 mln

Image: Ghelamco

Developer Ghelamco has sold building “B” in its flagship Warsaw Spire office complex in the Polish capital to Austrian real estate company CA Immo for approximately €100 million. The building comprises 21,600 sqm of GLA and is anchored by Frontex, the European Union’s border and coast guard agency. Completed in 2015, the transacted building is part of a complex that is located in the quickly developing Rondo Daszyńskiego area of the Wola district of Warsaw and offers a total of around 100,000 sqm of office space in three buildings.

“The Warsaw office market is highly dynamic, with only a limited number of core investment opportunities. Housing a governmental tenant with a long-term commitment to the building, the Frontex building is a high-quality landmark scheme and a valuable addition to our core portfolio,” said Frank Nickel, the CEO of CA Immo.