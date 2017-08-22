Gino Rossi signs deal with UK John Lewis chain

August 22, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed shoe retailer Gino Rossi has entered into a partnership with British retailer John Lewis to distribute its products in its UK stores as well as in its e-commerce platform, the company said in a market filing. The value of the deal is estimated at PLN 3 million per year. “Gino Rossi products will be…

