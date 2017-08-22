Gino Rossi signs deal with UK John Lewis chain

WSE-listed shoe retailer Gino Rossi has entered into a partnership with British retailer John Lewis to distribute its products in its UK stores as well as in its e-commerce platform, the company said in a market filing. The value of the deal is estimated at PLN 3 million per year. “Gino Rossi products will be…
Related Posts
-
Gino Rossi to enter 3 Eastern markets...August 21, 2017
-
Gino Rossi has ambitious goals for 2017...January 11, 2017
-
Gino Rossi’s sales increase in November...December 2, 2016
-
Gino Rossi revenues up by 5% in Septembe...October 5, 2015