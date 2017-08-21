Gino Rossi to enter 3 Eastern markets

WSE-listed shoe retailer Gino Rossi has signed a partnership agreement with Presto Limited based in Russia to distribute its products on the Russian, Kazakh and Belarusian markets, the company said. The value of the contract is estimated at approx. PLN 3 million. “According to Gino Rossi, the establishment of the above-mentioned co-operation can open a…
