Gobarto acquires meat producer Jama

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Gobarto has acquired wholesale meat producer Jama, based in Wałbrzych, Gobarto stated in a market filing. The base value of the transaction is PLN 12 million, which may change depending on the value of the balance sheet upon closing. In April 2017, Gobarto entered into a conditional purchase agreement with Jama, subject to UOKiK approval,…

