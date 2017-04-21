Golub acquires site for dormitory project in Kraków

A fund owned by the Golub GetHouse group has finalized the acquisition of the seven-story Telpod post-industrial building in the Zabłocie neighborhood of Kraków, which it plans to redevelop as a modern dormitory offering approximately 22,000 sqm of usable space. The project, which will be able to accommodate around 620 students and will house such amenities as study rooms, computer rooms, restaurants, cafes, a laundry and a gym, is scheduled to be completed in 2019. “We strongly believe in the development of the private dormitories market,” said Cezary Jarząbek, founder and board president at Golub GetHouse. He pointed out that there are now approximately 1.5 million students in Poland, with the existing dormitories able to only accommodate 10 percent of them. Golub GetHouse plans to launch more dormitory and rental apartment projects in the near future, in locations including Warsaw, Łódź, Poznań, Wrocław, Gdańsk and Lublin.