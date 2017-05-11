Google Street View cars to roam Poland 3rd time

Google will deploy its cars to update the Street View images. Between May and October, cameras will capture 360-degree views from the biggest Polish cities. This is the third time, the internet giant will deploy its vehicles on Polish streets. They were first deployed in 2011 to capture views from the four Polish cities hosting…
