Government adopts early 2018 budget draft. Deficit at PLN 41.5 bln

The Polish government adopted the first draft the next year’s budget. It assumes that the deficit would not exceed PLN 41.5 billion, GDP growth at 3.8 percent, unemployment at 6.4 percent, at 2.7 percent public deficit. “I think it’s a good budget, it’s a budget that promotes growth, a budget that gives you the chance to get all these important social projects done,” PM Beata Szydło said.

The budget assumes a “significant increase” in social spending, which will amount to PLN 25 billion.

The government plans to spend PLN 397.2 billion next year, while revenues, according to the plans should amount to PLN 255.7 billion, compared to PLN 384 billion expenditures earmarked for 2017 and PLN 325 billion revenues.