Government announces plan to reform hospital care

Polish government adopted a bill aimed to create a network of hospitals to secure basic hospital care, PM Beata Szydło said at a press conference. The draft envisions creation of so-called “network of hospitals” which will have guaranteed contracts with the National Health Fund (NFZ). The criteria based on which hospitals will be included in…
Related Posts
-
National Health Fund to disappear in 201...October 5, 2016
-
NFZ: Spending has to increase to 6 perce...February 23, 2016
-
Health Minister: plan to dismantle NFZ t...February 18, 2016
-
Radziwiłł: Regular medical insurance wil...January 26, 2016