Government approves Central Airport plan

Law on REITs to be delayed Despite earlier plans, the legislation on real estate investment trusts (REITs) will not come into force on January 1, 2018, as works on the draft bill are still in the analysis phase. Moreover, the law will only cover residential projects, the Finan...

Orbis with two franchise deals in Sloven... WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed two franchise contracts with local investor Terme Maribor regarding two existing hotel facilities in the Slovenian capital, Maribor, the company said in a market filing.

Cushman & Wakefield has opened a new regional office in Poland, which is located in the south-eastern city of Lublin. The company is the first global real estate services firm to have established its presence in the region. The new office of C&am...

New tenant to occupy almost 10,000 sqm a... Logistics operator cargo-partner has leased 8,000 sqm of warehouse space at the MLP Pruszków II logistics center near Warsaw. Developer MLP Group, the owner of the complex, will also build a 1,300-sqm office building within the center, which will ser...