Government approves Central Airport plan

The government has approved the plan to build a Central Airport, said PM Beata Szydło. The hub will be located in Stanisławów in the Baranów municipality confirming the previous media reports. According to Szydło, next week, the project proxy, Mikołaj Wild will submit the detailed outline including its location, schedule, and timetable. According to Wild,…
