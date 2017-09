The Polish government approved the 2018 draft budget with GDP growth set at 3.8 percent and a maximum budget deficit of PLN 41.5 billion.

Budget revenues were set at PLN 355.7 billion, while expenditures are planned to total PLN 397.2 billion.

The public finance sector deficit (according to EU methodology) amounted to 2.7 percent of the GDP.

Inflation rate at the end-2018 was set at 2.3 percent, while the average salary growth is expected to reach 6.3 percent.