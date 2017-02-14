Government delays nuclear power plant project

February 14, 2017 Poland AM

Polish government will not make any decisions regarding building a nuclear plant right now, deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced at the press conference. “It’s not a right moment to decide whether to build it or not. We will make such decisions in coming months or quarter,” Morawiecki said. The project was not mentioned in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts