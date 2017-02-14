Government delays nuclear power plant project

Polish government will not make any decisions regarding building a nuclear plant right now, deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced at the press conference. “It’s not a right moment to decide whether to build it or not. We will make such decisions in coming months or quarter,” Morawiecki said. The project was not mentioned in the…
Related Posts
-
Treasury Minister wants referendum on nu...February 25, 2016
-
Location for Polish nuclear plant to be ...September 28, 2015
-
PGE: Polish nuclear plant operable by 20...July 21, 2015
-
Nuclear power plant pushed back by two y...April 14, 2015