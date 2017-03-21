Government gives greenlights the Sunday trade bill

March 21, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s cabinet approved the draft bill aimed to limit trade on Sundays. However, the cabinet recommends a number of changes including potential penalties and gradual implementation of the new rules. “That would enable analysis of social and economic effects of the new solutions on a running basis,” the press statement read. The government also recommends…

