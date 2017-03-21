Government gives greenlights the Sunday trade bill

Poland’s cabinet approved the draft bill aimed to limit trade on Sundays. However, the cabinet recommends a number of changes including potential penalties and gradual implementation of the new rules. “That would enable analysis of social and economic effects of the new solutions on a running basis,” the press statement read. The government also recommends…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki: complete Sunday trade ban im...February 28, 2017
-
Sunday trade ban to be gradually impleme...February 7, 2017
-
Government softens its stance on Sunday ...February 5, 2017
-
PwC: Sunday shopping ban will lead to re...November 30, 2016