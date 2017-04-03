Government reconstruction possible – Senate speaker

Image : KPRM/Flickr

Senate Speaker Stanisław Karczewski told Radio Zet, that small changes to the cabinet might happen soon. “Intuition tells me that maybe a shallow reconstruction of the government is possible,” he said.

According to him, potential changes, if they were to happen would occur after the Easter holidays. He also declined to speculate which ministers could lose their jobs. “The decision will be made by the Prime Minister,” he explained.

Last week, Polish PM Beata Szydło said that that some of the ministers will have to work harder if they wont to keep their jobs. “I am constantly in contact with my ministers, there are ministers who will have to improve their work, because I think it is necessary now, but the most important thing is to concentrate on the reforms which are ahead of us,” Szydło told Polish Radio.