Government sending mixed signals regarding repolonization

Cabinet minister Henryk Kowalczyk said in an interview with TV Republika that the treasury should increase its stakes in PKN Orlen and Grupa Azoty, while suggesting that Orlen and Lotos should merge. The energy ministry later said that no such plans are currently being developed. “The level of holdings is safe at PKN Orlen when…
