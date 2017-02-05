Government softens its stance on Sunday trade ban

February 5, 2017

According to Wiadomości Handlowe portal, the new draft on Sunday trade ban, proposed by the Ministry of Family and Social Policy is less strict than the previous drafts. The latest proposal, includes, introducing the ban in phases, lowering penalties for breaking the rules and delegating some of the regulations to local governments which could amend…

