Government to be evaluated in November – Kaczyński

Leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jarosław Kaczyński said that in November, the government and its work will be reviewed with possible reshuffle as well. “In November, after two years of work, we will evaluate the cabinet and may decide to reconstruct it,” Kaczyński said in an interview with Sieć Prawdy weekly….



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.