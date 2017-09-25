Government to be evaluated in November – Kaczyński

September 25, 2017 Poland AM

Leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jarosław Kaczyński said that in November, the government and its work will be reviewed with possible reshuffle as well. “In November, after two years of work, we will evaluate the cabinet and may decide to reconstruct it,” Kaczyński said in an interview with Sieć Prawdy weekly….

