Gov’t to support vocational education – Gowin

The government will support dual higher education, which combines theoretical studies with parallel internships throughout the duration of the studies, Education Minister Jarosław Gowin said during a conference at the Sate School of Higher Vocational Education (PWSZ) in Leszno. Gowin stressed that graduates of such college programs are sought after in the job market. He…
