GPW profits on the rise

February 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed Giełda Papierów Wartościowych, operator of the Warsaw bourse posted PLN 30.4 million attributable net profit in Q4 2016 (14.3 percent increase y/y), company said in a market filing. For the whole year, the profits stood at PLN 131.09 up from PLN 121.48 million in 2015. Financial market revenues for the quarter came to PLN…

