Grant competition aims to increase innovation

Micro-sized, small and medium companies in Pomorskie will be eligible to apply for EU grants worth PLN 66.5 million in 2017, the Pomorskie Voivodeship Development Agency stated on Tuesday in a press release. Winning companies are eligible for up to PLN 1 million in support, each. The call for competitors was announced under sub-measure 2.2.1,…
