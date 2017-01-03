Grant competition aims to increase innovation

RECE sells eight shopping centers across... Norwegian developer Real Estate Central Europe (RECE) Group has finalized the sale of a portfolio of eight of its convenience shopping centers in Poland to Dutch investment fund Arcona Property Fund. Cushman & Wakefield represented the vendor in ...

i2 Development sells two office building... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer i2 Development has sold, in two separate transactions, two office buildings in Wrocław – Nowy Alexanderhaus and Twelve, which offer 2,800 sqm and 2,000 sqm of space respectively – for a total of PLN 40 million n...

Warsaw’s Westin Hotel sold Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold one of the most prominent landmarks on the Warsaw skyline, the five-star Westin Warsaw, to Qatari investor Al Sraiya Holding Group for €56 million.

Echo offloads former Cracovia hotel buil... Developer Echo Investment has sold the former Cracovia hotel building in Kraków to the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for PLN 29 million. The property will be owned by the National Museum in Kraków and is expected to house a design and arc...