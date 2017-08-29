Greece tops Poles holiday’s destination list

August 29, 2017 Poland AM

Greece was the favorite destination of Poles for this year’s holidays, according to data from the Polish Chamber of Tourism (PIT). Bulgaria took the second spot, while Spain was third. “Just like last year, Greece was the favorite destination of Poles going for summer holidays with tour operators, with over one-third of tourists vacationing there….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts