Green light for more Forum Wola apartments from ROBYG

Image: ROBYG

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer ROBYG has obtained a building permit for a new phase of its ongoing Forum Wola project located in the Wola district of the Polish capital. Construction work on the latest phase of the scheme, which will offer 159 apartments, is scheduled to launch in Q3 2017 and finish in the final quarter of next year. In total, the Forum Wola development will comprise more than 900 homes. “Wola is becoming a new business center of Warsaw, which is increasing its attractiveness and boosting demand for new housing units,” said Oscar Kazanelson, president of the supervisory board at ROBYG.