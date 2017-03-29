Griffin Premium confirms IPO price at PLN 5.7

March 29, 2017 Lokale Immobilia, Poland AM

Griffin Premium Real Estate has set the final issue price in its IPO at PLN 5.7, confirming earlier media reports. The maximum price set in the book building process was set at PLN 6.5. The company also announced how many shares will be floated. “The offering comprises issuance of 22,201,267 new shares, raising PLN 126.5…

