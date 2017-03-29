Griffin Premium confirms IPO price at PLN 5.7

Griffin Premium confirms IPO price at PL... Griffin Premium Real Estate has set the final issue price in its IPO at PLN 5.7, confirming earlier media reports. The maximum price set in the book building process was set at PLN 6.5. The company also announced how many shares will be floated.

Avestus to launch Imagine office project... Developer and investor Avestus Real Estate will in the third quarter of this year launch construction work on its Imagine office project in Łódź, which will comprise a total of 14,500 sqm of office space and 2,300 sqm of retail and service area in tw...

Echo Investment secures loan for West Li... Echo Investment concluded a loan agreement worth €16.5 mln with Bank Millenium S.A. The funds will be used for the construction of the West Link office project in Wrocław. The project will have a total of over 14,000 sqm, featuring a car park for 266...