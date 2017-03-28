Griffin Premium sets IPO price at PLN 5.7 – media

Griffin Premium Real Estate, has set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at PLN 5.7 per share, according to market sources quoted by Polish media. The book building process ended on Tuesday in which the maximum possible price was set at PLN 6.5. Griffin Premium RE will sell between 51.2-74.3 percent of…
