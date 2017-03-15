Griffin Premium to float up to 74% of stock

Real estate company Griffin Premium will sell between 51,2-74,3 percent of its shares into free float, including up to 22.2 million new shares and up to 59.1 million existing ones. Depending on the offering results, the value of the transaction will be between PLN 562-736 million. The maximum share price has been set at PLN…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.