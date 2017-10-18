Grupa Azoty buys PLN 94 mln worth of shares in PDH Polska

October 18, 2017 Poland AM

Chemicals giant Grupa Azoty will acquire 9.4 million shares of D-series nominate shares of PDH Polska, valued in total at PLN 94 million, the company stated. The shares will be acquired through private subscription. The issue will increase PDH Polska’s share capital. PLN 23.5 million will be paid by March 1, 2018, and the remaining…

