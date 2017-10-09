Grupa Azoty’ chairman of the supervisory board arrested for corruption

October 9, 2017 Poland AM

Marek G. (name withheld under Polish privacy laws), the chairman of the supervisory board of the state-controlled chemical giant Grupa Azoty has been arrested by the anti-corruption police CBA. Along with him, 5 other people, including an employee of state-controlled fuel refiner Lotos and the head of an unnamed energy company. According to investigators, suspects…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts