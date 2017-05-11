Grupa Azoty profit down

Polish chemical giant, Grupa Azoty recorded net profits of PLN 225.7 million in Q1, whereas in the corresponding period last year, the results totaled PLN 272.37 million. Consolidated sales revenue reached PLN 2.68 billion, compared with PLN 2.47 billion one year ago. The company’s operating profit amounted to PLN 313.67 million versus PLN 389.23 million…
