Grupa Azoty profit down

May 11, 2017 Poland AM

Polish chemical giant, Grupa Azoty recorded net profits of PLN 225.7 million in Q1, whereas in the corresponding period last year, the results totaled PLN 272.37 million. Consolidated sales revenue reached PLN 2.68 billion, compared with PLN 2.47 billion one year ago. The company’s operating profit amounted to PLN 313.67 million versus PLN 389.23 million…

