Grupa Azoty Q2 profit grows

August 24, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed chemical giant Grupa Azoty had a PLN 104.62 million net profit in Q2, compared to PLN 43.92 million profit a year earlier. Revenues amounted to PLN 2.18 billion, slightly up from PLN 2.15 billion last year. “The next quarter of reshuffle in the global plastics market, particularly the legislative changes in China, has reduced…

