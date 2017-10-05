Grupa Azoty to expand its Police facility for €1.27 bln

October 5, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed chemicals giant Grupa Azoty will expand its planned petchem project in Police, and will build there a polypropylene plant as well. The price tag for the whole project has been set at €1.27 billion, the company said in a market filing. CAPEX is expected at €984 million and the cost of financing is estimated…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts