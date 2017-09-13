GTC to open PLN 800-mln shopping center in Warsaw

Image: GTC

The Galeria Północna shopping center, which Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Globe Trade Centre (GTC) has just completed in the Białołęka district of the Polish capital, is to open for business on September 14. The mall comprises over 64,000 sqm of leasable space and houses more than 200 stores and points of service. It is the first new retail project of this scale to have been developed in Warsaw since February 2007 when the Złote Tarasy shopping center located in the downtown of the city welcomed first visitors.

GTC initiated the process of developing Galeria Północna seven years ago with the investment having cost the company approximately PLN 800 million. “It is currently the biggest asset in our portfolio,” said GTC CEO Thomas Kurzmann. The Galeria Północna mall was designed by the APA Wojciechowski and Tzur Architects studios and built by general contractor Unibep. It is expected to obtain a LEED Gold certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance. The shopping center is currently 90 percent commercialized with Cushman & Wakefield and JLL acting as the leasing agents. Anchor tenants include a Carrefour hypermarket.