GTC with almost €400 mln in financing and re-financing in H1

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Globe Trade Centre (GTC) has revealed it secured a total of almost €400 million in financing and re-financing in the first half of this year. The volume includes loans refinancing existing projects valued at €221.5 million, loans financing construction of new projects valued at €91 million and bonds valued at €68.5 million. “Thanks to the expansion of the company’s operations and development we continue to secure long-term financing through new bonds, financing and re-financing activity. We continue to take advantage of the current low interest levels to significantly improve the costs of our debt, while optimizing the leverage ratio,” said GTC’s CFO Erez Boniel.