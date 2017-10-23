GTC’s Kraków office complex modernized

Image: Savills

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer and investor GTC has finished the process of modernizing its Galileo, Newton, Edison and Pascal office buildings in Kraków. The project involved the installation of greenery around the complex, the renovation of the reception areas in three of the buildings as well as the creation of a new gym, a salt grotto and a conference room on the ground floor of the Edison building. Galileo, Newton, Edison and Pascal are parts of the Korona office complex which totals 36,800 sqm of space. Savills is acting as the exclusive leasing agent for all the buildings in the complex.