GUS: Average salary in Polish cities – PLN 4,290

An average salary in Polish cities with over 100k inhabitants stood at PLN 4,290.52 gross in 2016, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office GUS. The highest average salary was in Jastrzębie-Zdrój, PLN 6,000.132, while the lowest was in Piotrków Trybunalski at PLN 3,000.229. In Warsaw, the average salary was PLN 5,739.61, the…



