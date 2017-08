The Central Statistical Office (GUS) confirmed its previous flash estimate of Q2 3.9 percent GDP growth in year-on-year terms. The quarter-to-quarter seasonally adjusted growth was at 1.1 percent.

While consumption increased by 4.3 percent y/y, the highest in years, the investment growth was only 0.8 percent y/y. Net exports were up by 2.8 percent, while imports increased by 6.1 percent, which for the first time in years, negatively affected GDP growth.