In September, the consumer confidence indicator (BWUK) increased by 1.7 percentage points compared with last month, according to a report by Central Statistical Office (GUS). Now it stands at the level of 5.7. Compared to last year, the indicator is up by 9.5 percentage points

The forward-looking indicator (WWUK), an element of the same survey, increased by 1.4 pp y/y and amounted to 2.7, GUS said. Currently, its value is 10 pp higher than in September last year.