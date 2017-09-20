GUS: disposable income grows to PLN 1,475 in 2016

Last year, the average disposable income per person increased by 7 percent y/y and amounted to PLN 1,475, Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported.

The average monthly household expenditure per person in 2016 reached PLN 1,132 and was higher by 4.3 percent compared to 2015.

Expenditures on consumer goods and services amounted to PLN 1,083 on average and were actually 4.5 percent higher

The Family 500+ program, launched in April last year was responsible for 16.8 percent of beneficiaries disposable income.