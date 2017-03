According to data released by Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), in year-on-year terms, exports and imports grew in January by 9.4 and 10.7 percent respectively.

In value, the January export amounted to PLN 65.92 billion, while imports stood at PLN 63.88 billion. The trade surplus was at PLN 2.41 billion, down from PLN 2.53 billion in January last year.