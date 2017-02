The volume of retail sales in Poland grew by 11.4 percent year-on-year in January. In month-on-month terms, retail trade saw a decrease of 22.1 percent, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said.

Experts surveyed by the Polish Press Agency predicted sale’s y/y growth to be at 7.9 percent, while the m/m drop to be at 24.6 percent. In real terms, the retail sales grew by 9.6 percent year-on-year.