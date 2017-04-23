GUS revises 2016 GDP to 2.7%

Image: shutterstock

Poland’s Central Statistical Office GUS revised its 2016 GDP results to 2.7 percent from the previous 2.8 percent result. In Q4 2016, GDP growth amounted to 2.5 percent, down from the previous 2.7 percent figure. Then revision comes from the further data from the government and local government institutions which GUS gained an access to after the initial results were published.

For other quarters of 2016, Q1 was u by 2.9 percent (from initial 3 percent), Q2 grew by 3 percent (down from 3.1 percent), while Q3 stood at 2.4 percent (2.5 percent initially).