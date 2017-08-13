GUS: Trade surplus drops in H1

August 13, 2017

In the first six months of 2017, Poland had PLN 4.21 billion in trade surplus, down from PLN 12.83 billion last year. Exports amounted to PLN 426.33 billion, up by 7.3 percent, while imports stood at PLN 422.11 billion, up by 9.8 percent y/y, data from Poland’s Central Statistical Office showed.
