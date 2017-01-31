GUS: Wages increased by 3.8 percent since last year 

The average monthly gross salary in businesses that employ more than nine people in 2016 amounted to PLN 4,277.03, which represents an increase of 3.8 percent compared to 2015, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday. GUS said that wages increased the most in accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 7.2 percent),…
