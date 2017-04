The head of the Smoleńsk commission Wacław Berczyński resigned from his post, after he gave an interview in which he boasted about his involvement in canceling the helicopter tender in which Airbus Caracal machines were chosen. Berczyński said that due to “personal reasons” he will be unable to travel to Poland from the US, where…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.